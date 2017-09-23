Bye bye, childhood: HealthZone is closing down on April 1, 2018

HealthZone is a healthy lifestyle exhibition centre by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) that combines health education with entertainment.

The centre spans 1,000 square metres and promotes healthy living via 10 different sections, with themes surrounding physical activity, nutrition, anti-smoking and mental well-being.

Sadly, after 20 years, and visits by countless batches of school children, Healthzone is closing down on April 1, 2018.

The notice of the impending closure was listed on HPB’s official website as well.

Many of us may remember going there for excursions and attending their workshops.

Perhaps your memory of it is reduced to mostly just that weird tug-of-war station at the Fitness Funhouse section where you test your might pulling on the rope that’s connected to a Sumo wrestler’s hand (even though it looks like it’s pretty much coming from his tummy).

There’s even a huge model set of teeth at the Tooth Terrain section, complete with partial braces. It’s quite Instagrammable, come to think of it.

It’s not as if we as adults really wanted to revisit this particular place in our childhood memories; adults are more than welcome to visit the exhibition, but it doesn’t come across as the hip spot to go to, once you’re too old for school excursions.

But if you want to check it out before this part of your childhood goes away, here’s information on its opening hours and admission prices:

Address:

Health Promotion Board building, Level 2

3 Second Hospital Avenue,

Singapore 168937

Opening hours:

Monday: 1pm to 5pm (last admission at 4pm)

Tuesday to Saturday*: 9am to 5pm (last admission at 4pm)

*First Saturday of each month

Closed on Sunday and public holidays

Admission Prices

Top photo via Natalie Chew