Travelling musician’s luggage broken into en route from Bali to S’pore

A travelling musician has claimed that his luggage had been broken into and belongings tampered with when he flew from Bali to Singapore.

He made this discovery when he landed in Changi Airport.

Katei Chang, a musician and performer on board cruise ships, posted about the incident on Facebook on Feb. 26.

After the 34-year-old got off a ship in Bali, he took a Singapore Airlines flight to Singapore.

However, when he retrieved his baggage from the luggage carousel, he was shocked to see that the lock had been ripped off and his baggage damaged.

The Japan-born musician lives in Australia.

Items tampered with

Even though nothing was stolen, Chang’s CDs and sheet music in his luggage had been tampered with.

Three passengers from the same flight allegedly also had their baggage tampered with, and had items stolen.

Matter reported

The matter has since been reported to the relevant authorities.

The director of the airport in Bali, together with the operator company in Indonesian airports, had apparently reached out to Chang.

Investigations are ongoing with a review of CCTV footage in Bali.

According to Chang, the Singapore Airlines’ Baggage Assistance Service in Changi airport has done a full report as well.

Unusual even for a frequent traveller

Comments in response to the post have remarked that Chang should have brought another luggage that did not have zippers, or used a sturdier lock.

Other responses mentioned getting the luggage wrapped in plastic.

However, Chang reiterated that this incident shouldn’t have happened, even though he is a frequent traveller.

Chang said he takes about 70 to 80 flights a year without a problem like this.

While some have suggested not using a TSA-approved luggage with universal key lock for airport staff to unlock and search its contents, Chang clarified that luggage sold in Australia are already TSA-approved.

Doesn’t matter who it is

While responses are accusing either Bali or Singapore’s airport staff for the possible break-in, Chang clarified that anyone could have done it.

Regardless of who the culprit is, travellers should take extra caution with their luggage no matter where they are from or heading to.

What to do when luggage damaged

Should your luggage get damaged or looted upon arrival to Changi Airport, proceed to the Lost & Found counter at the Baggage Claim area for assistance.

You can also contact the handling agent representing the airline you travelled with.