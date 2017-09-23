PM Lee can squat & he’s glad he can #squatgoals

An article written by Sarah Zhang for the news site The Atlantic searched for answers to the question regarding why some people just can’t do the “Asian Squat” – which is defined by deep squatting on the heels as compared to squatting on your toes.

The article featured several photographic examples of Asians doing it perfectly, including that of our very own PM Lee on the cover.

The photo featuring PM Lee was originally taken at the White House in Washington D.C. in 2016 when PM Lee and his wife Ho Ching were invited to the highly-cordial White House dinner with then-US President Barack Obama.

PM Lee Hsien Loong was described to have stooped (atas word for squat) to take a picture as he and US President Barack Obama greet visitors on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.

The photo has since made airwaves.

Fascinated

One of his staff members probably saw the article going around in the interwebs, and alerted PM Lee to the existence of the article.

He was amused, but also fascinated by the science behind squatting, which the article investigates in detail.

Can’t westerners squat too?

There are indeed some interesting observations made by The Atlantic’s piece on the stereotypical Ah Beng squat.

For one, there is an observation that the “Asian” squat is something Westerners seemingly can’t do naturally.

However, ankle flexibility (and proportionately, age) may influence the ability of a person to do these kinds of squats, but practice and body type are also key factors to consider.

Speaking of practice, Zhang ends the article with an observation that while our ancestors and babies are able to squat naturally, those who are used to western toilets have since lost the skill.

But we suppose with PM Lee’s now-iconic squat and Ho Ching’s advocacy for squatting as the best way to relieve ourselves, we can be assured that it’s here to stay – or squat, for the long run.

Top image adapted via mrbrown’s Facebook post and The Atlantic

