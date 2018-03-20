Artbox S’pore flea market returns in May & June 2018, almost 3 times bigger than 2017 edition
We bet it'll still be crowded.
Last year, the much-anticipated Bangkok flea market Artbox’s Singapore iteration was arguably a flop owing to severe space constraints and the clearly-unanticipated crowd:
Thankfully, things improved in its second week, but it was still pretty crazy:
So many booths, so little space
The event took up about 50,000 sq ft with about 320 F&B and retail booths.
For reference, 50,000 sq ft is about the size of a football field.
This means that instead of spreading out to the entire Bayfront area, the event only took up a fraction of the space.
Add narrowly-packed aisles, loud music, heat, humidity, and a relentless crowd, you get this as a result:
And a week later, things didn’t get that much better:
The event, which lasted over two weekends in April, saw around 400,000 attendees. Crazy.
Artbox 2018: Oasis almost three times bigger
This year, the organisers might have learnt a thing or two from their previous experience, as it will be 140,000 sq ft — almost three times larger than the space last year.
Expect around 400 vendors and partners, both local and regional. This includes retail, F&B, and art installations.
Here’s a look at some of the booths from last year:
Originally from Thailand
The flea originated from Bangkok, Thailand, where young entrepreneurs sell their goods out of shipping container boxes.
Street fashion, street food, handmade goods, as well as art and performances are the main attractions.
Here are the details for this year’s event:
Dates: May 25 – 27, June 1 – 3
Times: 3 – 11pm
Venue: Bayfront Event Space, next to Marina Bay Sands The Shoppes (Nearest MRT: Bayfront)
For now, though, they’re still looking for vendors, so you can hop on over here if you’re interested to be one.
Top image from Artbox Singapore’s Instagram.
