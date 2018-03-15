Muslim-owned truffle oil & mentaiko salmon rice bowls sold at Amoy Street Food Centre

Good news for the folks who work near Amoy Street Food Centre — a Muslim-owned stall specialising in salmon rice bowls has just opened there.

And even though Big Bowls Project might be located in a hawker centre, their salmon is air-flown from Norway:

Choose from four options for your salmon: Homemade Recipe (S$7.90), Sze Chuan Black Bean (S$7.90), Mentaiko (S$8.90), and Truffle Oil (S$8.90).

This is a slab of their truffle oil salmon:

And their mentaiko salmon, which is blow-torched on order:

Their homemade recipe bowl is a healthy option seasoned with sesame seeds:

And their Sze Chuan black bean bowl is reminiscent of Chinese-styled fish from tze char stalls:

Each bowl comes with Japanese brown rice, cherry tomatoes, zucchini slices, and an onsen egg.

And despite being relatively new (they opened on Feb. 23, 2018), their rice bowls are already sold out on a regular basis.

If you’re going down, note that the stall opens from 11.30am to 2.30pm on weekdays. No dinner service.

Considering its popularity, it’s best to head down earlier too.

Where to go: Amoy Street Food Centre, 7 Maxwell Road #02-90, Singapore 069111

When to go: Mon — Fri, 11.30am to 230pm

Top image from Big Bowls Project Facebook