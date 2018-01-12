Back

Ong Ye Kung: All army recruits from combat units will go through BMT on Tekong

Only commandos, naval divers and those in support vocations are exempted.

By Sulaiman Daud | 5 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 February 2018, -

Upsurge

The intake system for National Service has been shaken up.

Second Minister for Defence Ong Ye Kung announced on March 2 that all full-time National Servicemen (NSFs) will enlist together in the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong.

Training together

Previously, some NSFs performed their Basic Military Training (BMT) at specific camps of their combat units, otherwise known as the mono-intake system.

But now, those guys will attend a common nine-week course at the BMTC on Pulau Tekong, in a move aimed at strengthening unit identity and making sure that everyone suffers shares a common experience.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, in slip during Budget debate, hints at new Finance Ministers?

Future job or slip of the tongue?

In a Budget where only GST-talk mattered, Vivian Balakrishnan tries to talk about importance of international relations

Both China and the US will lose out in a conflict.

Said Ong, speaking in Parliament during the Committee of Supply debate:

“These NSFs will benefit from BMTC’s dedicated training experience, infrastructure and use of technology. Most importantly, they will share a common experience, within the unit, and within the SAF tribe.”

This programme, known as One-BMT, was first trialled in Aug. 2016 and more than 2,500 recruits have gone through it.

The programme was fully implemented in Nov. 2017.

Recruits selected to join a unit during the One-BMT programme, such as the infantry, armour and Guards formations, are more likely to be posted back to their One-BMT unit if they attend command school after basic training.

Certain exemptions

However, certain NSF vocations are exempted from this move. These include:

  • Commandos
  • Naval divers
  • Support vocations

It looks like almost every Singaporean son will now have a Tekong story of their own to share.

Top image from Ong Ye Kung’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve. In his spare time he writes about film, pop-culture and international politics, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, in slip during Budget debate, hints at new Finance Ministers?

Future job or slip of the tongue?

30 mins

In a Budget where only GST-talk mattered, Vivian Balakrishnan tries to talk about importance of international relations

Both China and the US will lose out in a conflict.

March 2, 2018

LKY in 1985: High salaries needed to attract new generation of ministers

A different generation requires a different kind of persuasion.

3 hours

Ippudo S'pore to sell sakura ramen, cheesecake-flavoured shaved ice from March 2018

Mark your calendars.

3 hours

Twitter user hopes to revive halal Yong Tau Foo business at Westgate after it falls victim to fake news

People falsely claimed the stall was selling a dish with pork belly.

4 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close