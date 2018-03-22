Back

Cyclist captures AirAsia baggage handlers throwing his bike onto tarmac

Tony Fernandes has responded and said that he is 'disappointed'.

By Sulaiman Daud | 22 mins

Insta My A*s

Events

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

Nomadic Art Caravan

24 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Ang Mo Kio

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

When taking a plane, you get separated from your luggage for a long time, with no way of knowing whether it will be handled with care.

Malaysian couple Patricia Lim and her husband Calvin Tan had a nasty experience on board an AirAsia plane.

They visited Taiwan to take part in the Ironman 70.3 race in Taitung together with a group of friends, then flew back on AirAsia flight AK 171 on March 21.

Bouncing bikes

After landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 and while waiting to disembark, Lim and Tan saw a pair of baggage handlers begin unloading cargo from the plane.

To their surprise, they saw their own sports bicycles coming down the ramp, spotting their names on the tags. Tan began recording a video on his phone.

However, instead of handling the bikes carefully, the handlers just casually tossed them off the ramp and onto the ground.

You can watch the video that Lim uploaded to Facebook below. As of 1500hrs on March 22, it has garnered over 211,000 views and over 4,000 shares:

Loyal customers

Speaking to Mothership, Lim said that they frequently take AirAsia flights because they participate in many bike races around Southeast Asia and the Asian region.

Lim said that Tan took a video because they had experienced similar incidents before on AirAsia flights, but they did not manage to record it in time.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Are you a media freelancer? Were you promised better “exposure” instead of cash payment for your work?

A quick guide to media freelancing.

Lavender MRT ice cream uncle giving 1,000 free ice cream on his birthday. Again.

Sharing the joy with his customers.

According to Lim, the bikes that she and her husband used cost about RM 30,000 (S$10,075). However, they were not damaged despite being thrown onto the ground.

But a friend of theirs on the same flight wasn’t as fortunate. Her bicycle, which was “more expensive” than Lim and Tan’s, was damaged.

AirAsia responds

Lim said that they made a report to AirAsia about the incident. A representative got in touch with them and scheduled a meeting for March 23.

AirAsia’s Group CEO Tony Fernandes also personally mentioned the incident on his Facebook page, posting the same video that Tan took.

He said:

“From an Airasia flight. We now have a joint venture Ground handling company called GTR. But We take full responsibility. After meeting all my ramp boys and girls I’m really disappointed. 

Riad Asmat our CEO is in charge, himself a cyclist will be in touch and make sure no damage. And will make a statement to reassure all cyclists. We are a company that if we make a mistake we stand up and take the heat. We will get better. Apologises.”

Despite the experience, Lim said that she does not harbour any “dislike” for AirAsia, and that she believes it is not a “bad” airline.

However, she said that she just wants to point out what happened, so that it can improve.

Top image via screen shot from Patricia Lim’s video.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve. In his spare time he writes about film, pop-culture and international politics, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Are you a media freelancer? Were you promised better “exposure” instead of cash payment for your work?

A quick guide to media freelancing.

42 mins

Lavender MRT ice cream uncle giving 1,000 free ice cream on his birthday. Again.

Sharing the joy with his customers.

47 mins

Putting up golden flags at HDB block without permission is allegedly art

If all that glitters is allegedly gold, yeah, sure.

March 22, 2018

Here's what Facebook, Google & Twitter have to say about "fake news" in S'pore

Only Facebook spoke to share their take on enhanced legislation as a measure, though.

2 hours

Changi Airport named World’s Best Airport for 6th straight time, only airport to do so

Best restrooms around.

4 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close