Back

Adult children who return home make parents’ lives miserable: Study

More adult children in Europe are unable to afford their own housing.

By Kayla Wong | 5 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Witness to War: Remembering 1942

23 September 2017 - 25 March 2018, -

National Museum of Singapore

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 March 2018, -

Life Long Learning Institute

OCBC Cycle 2018

05 May 2018 - 06 May 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Upsurge

Adult children who end up returning home as they cannot afford a place of their own make their parents’ life more miserable, a new study suggests.

The study claims that grown-up children that do come back after living away for a period of time “cause a significant decline in their parents’ quality of life and well-being”.

The research, conducted by the London School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Essex, is based on analysis of longitudinal data from aged parents above the age of 50 in 17 European countries between 2007 to 2015.

Happier without their grown-up children

Marco Tosi, one of the authors of the study, said that when children leave the parental home, marital relationships improve and parents find a “new equilibrium”:

“They enjoy this stage in life, finding new hobbies and activities.

When adult children move back, it is a violation of that equilibrium.”

In other words, parents enjoy their independence, and the return of their adult children to their parental home, regardless of their reason, is a disruption to a time that’s otherwise exciting for them.

The negative impact is similar to suffering an age-related disability, such as losing the ability to walk or get dressed.

However, there was no effect when it comes to other children who still lived at home.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Girl, 3, ear badly bruised, S’porean mum suspects teacher caused injury

KKH classified the injury as 'non-accidental injury'.

Chen Show Mao sports new haircut at Budget/ Committee of Supply debates

He also talked about diabetes, elder care and... getting all S'poreans to learn Malay.

Adults in Singapore can’t afford housing too

In Singapore, the policies in place can make it difficult for adult children who are unmarried to live on their own.

Current policies prohibit singles under the age of 35 to purchase a flat.

Private housing is expensive, and few singles can afford it.

Renting a place of their own is possible, but many find living with their parents largely hassle-free and rent-saving.

After all, the money spent on rent can otherwise be used to purchase a home in the future.

Top image via Weibo

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Girl, 3, ear badly bruised, S'porean mum suspects teacher caused injury

KKH classified the injury as 'non-accidental injury'.

7 hours

Chen Show Mao sports new haircut at Budget/ Committee of Supply debates

He also talked about diabetes, elder care and... getting all S'poreans to learn Malay.

9 hours

Existence of Choa Chu Kang & all other Chu Kangs in S'pore, explained

Getting our clues from a 130-year old map.

10 hours

Workers' Party could have used GST allegation for political attacks in next election: Chee Hong Tat

He even cited how the political attacks could have happened.

17 hours

Pair of S'pore police Rapid Deployment Troops bikes crashed into each other on PIE

Hope they are okay.

18 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close