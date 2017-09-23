Adult children who return home make parents’ lives miserable: Study

Adult children who end up returning home as they cannot afford a place of their own make their parents’ life more miserable, a new study suggests.

The study claims that grown-up children that do come back after living away for a period of time “cause a significant decline in their parents’ quality of life and well-being”.

The research, conducted by the London School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Essex, is based on analysis of longitudinal data from aged parents above the age of 50 in 17 European countries between 2007 to 2015.

Happier without their grown-up children

Marco Tosi, one of the authors of the study, said that when children leave the parental home, marital relationships improve and parents find a “new equilibrium”:

“They enjoy this stage in life, finding new hobbies and activities. When adult children move back, it is a violation of that equilibrium.”

In other words, parents enjoy their independence, and the return of their adult children to their parental home, regardless of their reason, is a disruption to a time that’s otherwise exciting for them.

The negative impact is similar to suffering an age-related disability, such as losing the ability to walk or get dressed.

However, there was no effect when it comes to other children who still lived at home.

Adults in Singapore can’t afford housing too

In Singapore, the policies in place can make it difficult for adult children who are unmarried to live on their own.

Current policies prohibit singles under the age of 35 to purchase a flat.

Private housing is expensive, and few singles can afford it.

Renting a place of their own is possible, but many find living with their parents largely hassle-free and rent-saving.

After all, the money spent on rent can otherwise be used to purchase a home in the future.

