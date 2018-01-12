Extreme UV Index levels hit S’pore in Feb. 2018

Ultraviolet radiation level in Singapore has hit “extreme” readings.

The highest UV Index reading of 15 was recorded on Monday, Feb. 19.

Advertisement

UV Index of 15. That’s high.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), the one-hour average UV Index of 15 was recorded at 1pm and 2pm.

This high level was also seen at 2pm on Feb. 13, as well as at 1pm on both Sept. 8 and 17, 2017.

Why did the discussion about UV Index start?

On Feb. 20, one Reddit user Visss9 claimed UV radiation levels were said to have hit 15 on the UV Index, which exceeded the maximum on the graphical range of 12.

Additionally, the UV Index had apparently stayed at abnormally high numbers without abating for a prolonged three to four hours on end.

How does UV Index work?

The UV Index ranges from 0 to 11+ and is grouped into exposure categories from low to extreme.

Extra protection against sunburn is needed when the value hits “very high” levels of between 8 and 10, and “extreme” levels of 11 and above, the National Environment Agency (NEA) website said.

Over the past two weeks, some of the highest UV Index values recorded included 12 on Friday, Feb. 16, 13 on Feb. 17 and 18, 15 on Feb. 19 and 14 on Feb. 20.

The readings were recorded between 11am and 3pm.

Harmful

Excessive exposure to solar UV radiation can result in harmful effects to the skin and eyes,

Some protective measures to minimise the effects of exposure include:

• Use sunscreen (at least SPF 30)

• Use an umbrella and seek shade

• Wear sunglasses that block UVA/UVB rays

• Wear a broad-brimmed hat

Conditions

Countries near the equator are exposed to higher levels of solar UV radiation.

In Singapore, sun intensity and UV radiation peaks from 11am to 3pm. It is common for the index to reach extreme levels during a four-hour period.

When the skies are clear or almost cloud-free, more UV radiation can reach the earth’s surface.

February is also one of the months when the average daily maximum UV Index hovers at “very high” levels. It is an average of 9 in February.