Back

Extreme UV Index levels hit S’pore in Feb. 2018

But no worries, because sunscreen.

By Guan Zhen Tan | 4 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

OCBC Cycle 2018 Early Bird Registration

23 January 2018 - 28 February 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Audio House CNY Promo: Free $100 Ang Pow

14 February 2018 - 22 February 2018, 0000-2359

Audio House, 72 Bendemeer Road, Singapore 339941

Show All Events

Upsurge

Ultraviolet radiation level in Singapore has hit “extreme” readings.

The highest UV Index reading of 15 was recorded on Monday, Feb. 19.

UV Index of 15. That’s high.

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), the one-hour average UV Index of 15 was recorded at 1pm and 2pm.

This high level was also seen at 2pm on Feb. 13, as well as at 1pm on both Sept. 8 and 17, 2017.

Why did the discussion about UV Index start?

On Feb. 20, one Reddit user Visss9 claimed UV radiation levels were said to have hit 15 on the UV Index, which exceeded the maximum on the graphical range of 12.

Graphic via WHO

Additionally, the UV Index had apparently stayed at abnormally high numbers without abating for a prolonged three to four hours on end.

How does UV Index work?

The UV Index ranges from 0 to 11+ and is grouped into exposure categories from low to extreme.

Extra protection against sunburn is needed when the value hits “very high” levels of between 8 and 10, and “extreme” levels of 11 and above, the National Environment Agency (NEA) website said.

Over the past two weeks, some of the highest UV Index values recorded included 12 on Friday, Feb. 16, 13 on Feb. 17 and 18, 15 on Feb. 19 and 14 on Feb. 20.

Screenshot via the NEA app

The readings were recorded between 11am and 3pm.

Harmful

Excessive exposure to solar UV radiation can result in harmful effects to the skin and eyes,

Some protective measures to minimise the effects of exposure include:

• Use sunscreen (at least SPF 30)
• Use an umbrella and seek shade
• Wear sunglasses that block UVA/UVB rays
• Wear a broad-brimmed hat

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

S’pore police releases photo of suspect who assaulted 7-Eleven staff when he couldn’t buy beer

Call the police if you have information.

MasterChef S’pore to be aired on Channel 8, application forms request Mandarin fluency

Master Shifu.

Conditions

Countries near the equator are exposed to higher levels of solar UV radiation.

In Singapore, sun intensity and UV radiation peaks from 11am to 3pm. It is common for the index to reach extreme levels during a four-hour period.

When the skies are clear or almost cloud-free, more UV radiation can reach the earth’s surface.

February is also one of the months when the average daily maximum UV Index hovers at “very high” levels. It is an average of 9 in February.

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

In 1994, US media hammered S'pore to dissuade Michael Fay caning

It was clearly an influence campaign that impinged on Singapore's sovereignty.

3 hours

SCDF officer couple's 15-year courtship & marriage inspires us to save our love lives

Awwww.

4 hours

S'pore police releases photo of suspect who assaulted 7-Eleven staff when he couldn't buy beer

Call the police if you have information.

7 hours

MasterChef S'pore to be aired on Channel 8, application forms request Mandarin fluency

Master Shifu.

9 hours

Homeowner of S$95,000 minimalist house allegedly works for interior design company

The people from HardwareZone make pretty good investigators.

9 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close