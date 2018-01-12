Racial slurs used on chef in S’pore thinking he couldn’t understand Mandarin

It’s 2018 and it appears some in Singapore still have some way to go when it comes to being mindful of other people from other races.

A Facebook post has been put up on Feb. 26, 2018 to recount an unfortunate encounter between a group of Chinese-speaking folks in Singapore and a local chef:

Here is the gist of the post:

If you can’t read the embedded post above, here it is:

I Am So Done.

So i am a freelance bbq chef, i go around Singapore cooking bbq food at different condos and places. But the thing that happened yesterday should never happen again.

Singapore is a multi-racial society. OR IS IT?

I honestly dont know why people with fairer skin always look down on people with darker skin. We are all equal, as per our pledge that we took for every morning in the 10 years of compulsory education. For those Who DONT KNOW THE PLEDGE,

This is it :

We, the citizens of Singapore,

pledge ourselves as one united people,

regardless of race, language or religion,

to build a democratic society

based on justice and equality

so as to achieve happiness, prosperity

and progress for our nation.

Regardless of race, language or religion but yet you people discriminate the darker skinned people.

So here’s the thing, i went to this condo to cook for a CNY Get-together While i was cooking yesterday..

This group of people were talking in Chinese about the food, they said ” Look at the curry cooking so carefully and slowly without burning the food to his colour!”

Well, i picked up some spoken Chinese during my secondary school as majority of my friends were Chinese. The MOMENT I HEARD THAT I WAS SO ANGSTY. I didn’t want to make a scene. So i just kept quiet and continues cooking.

The organisers also had also invited their Indian neighbours to the party(How nice of them)

So that 13yr old Indian girl and her brother, were looking on as i cooked and Waited for the satay.

But then that same guy went on again, ” Look at the 2 curry waiting for satay, the curries not burned enough so all gather at the fire to burn”

SERIOUSLY WHAT THE HELL. First of all you don’t call a person by the food they eat? So What do i call that Chinese dude? Dumpling? Wanton Soup? Or Bak KuTeh?

And another thing I Seriously hate so much is That The Fact that, Its Ok For Chinese people to Play Chinese Songs in any event, but when an Indian plays the song they start mocking it by shaking their head left and right or act like they running around A FUDGING COCONUT TREE. WHAT THE HELL. Bollywood and Kollywood HAS ALREADY SURPASSED That Era.

Then, Chinese and Malay People Naturally expect Indians to know mandarin and Malay.

HONESTLY? I THINK THATS STUPID? Cause we IN SINGAPORE?

WHY DON’T YOU LEARN TAMIL FOR A CHANGE? DON’T say oh Tamil so hard. Cause Mandarin is Also HARD AND PEOPLE TAKE THE EFFORT TO PICK IT UP. EITHER TAKE THE EFFORT TO CHANGE OR SHUT UP AND STOP BEING RACIST.

Really la Stop all this nonsense.

Seriously, People This is something That has always been on Going In Singapore. Darker skinned people Have FACED Discrimination all over the world. In a country like Singapore Developing and Improving Rapidly I think Shiidiots like this Bring It down.

Singapore will never truly develop unless it leaves behind all this racist people.

Share it so that this stops in Singapore, Share It So That Every Fair Skinned People Stops All their Crap.

And if you’re that fair skinned person that aren’t racist, You Deserve a medal of honour.

#STOPRacismSG