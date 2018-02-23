Yishun condo security guard in bizarre confrontation with UberEats rider over e-scooter

E-scooter riders in Singapore have been quite widely vilified, as you might already know. Just look at these articles for a sampling of what we mean:

But this story involving an e-scooter rider and a condominium security guard in Yishun is just bizarre.

Advertisement

E-scooter taken away

A video was uploaded by Facebook user Gabriella Victoria Shantell, who claimed that her husband, an UberEats deliveryman, was running deliveries in the vicinity of The Canopy, an executive condominium in Yishun Ave 11, when he was allegedly confronted by a security guard working there.

Her description of the sequence of events is sketchy at best, phrasing it as the guard “finding problem” with her husband, but the video, taken from the UberEats deliveryman’s perspective, shows what appears to be his scooter positioned some distance behind the security guard, who looked to be trying to prevent him from accessing his vehicle.

It is also unclear what might have happened prior to Shantell’s husband commencing his recording.

Here’s the video in full:

Here’s a transcript/breakdown of the events as they unfolded on the video:

Your grandfather’s place?

It begins with the security guard standing right in front of the rider, and asking him if the road was his “grandfather’s place”.

Rider: Now what do you want? Excuse me, please move. Please, please. Move, move, move. Move, move. Hello, why you finding problem with me? Why you finding problem with me? I want to stand there, move, move, move. Excuse me, move. Security guard: Your grandfather place? Rider: Huh, my grandfather place? why you scold me? Security guard: I asked you a question, I never scold. Rider: Why you scold me? I never scold you, what. Security guard: I asked you a question, I don’t scold people. Rider: You don’t expect me to stand at the road here and then say cannot move ah.

“Don’t touch me”

And then, it got a little physical.

While the security guard was holding out his hand to prevent the rider from going anywhere like this:

Advertisement

The rider decided to push his hand aside in an attempt to get to his e-scooter.

Rider: Why? Why? Excuse me. Security guard: Don’t touch me. Rider: Excuse me. Security guard: Don’t touch me again. Rider: Excuse me. Security guard: Last warning, don’t touch me.

Taunts and more touching

The security guard still prevented the rider from walking forward, but eventually gave way when he moved to put on his slippers, which were for some reason placed at his e-scooter.

Advertisement

However, the security guard continued to warn him not to touch him — it is not clear at this point who was touching who, though.

Rider: Eh, you suit, I suit you, I never — move, move move. Security guard: Don’t touch me, I said last warning. Rider: Haha, you don’t come and disturb me. Security guard: What is the — you are touching me again? Rider: I want to wear my slippers, you let me wear my slippers. Rider: Police, eh come on, come on. This is the security, what condo is this? It’s The Canopy condo. You see this fella, haha. Security guard: Don’t touch. How many times he touch me? Rider: Haha, nobody da, bodoh.

Guard injured

Speaking to Mothership in response to our queries, condominium manager James Ng said The Canopy’s management has lodged a police report. The case, he says, is now under police investigation.

According to Ng, the confrontation between the deliveryman and security guard lasted about 30 minutes.

“One of our guards is injured and we will speak to our lawyer on this and might be considering taking further legal actions once we have the investigation result.”

Curiouser and curiouser.

Advertisement

Top image via Gabriella Victoria Shantell’s Facebook page