China ‘opposes’ racism but dismisses criticism of CCTV blackface skit

Beijing has officially responded.

This was after the country encountered widespread criticism over its state broadcaster CCTV’s annual Spring Festival gala in which a comedy skit featured a Chinese actress in blackface with exaggerated breasts and buttocks.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Feb. 22 in a regular press conference that China “has always opposed any form of racial discrimination”.

But it dismissed criticism of the skit as a “futile” attempt to drive a wedge between China and African nations, saying that naysayers are using this as a pretext for “making a fuss”.

China’s relationships with African countries

According to the South China Morning Post, Geng added that China’s relationships with African countries were ironclad and brought benefits to both sides:

“African countries and their people know in their hearts the state of our relationship and whether we have good cooperation or not.”

While the skit was meant to highlight China’s ties with the African countries, many found the stereotypical portrayal of black people insensitive and racist.

