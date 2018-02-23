Back

China ‘opposes’ racism but dismisses criticism of CCTV blackface skit

Foreign ministry dismisses backlash as 'futile' attempt to drive a wedge between China and African nations.

By Kayla Wong | February 23, 2018

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

OCBC Cycle 2018 Early Bird Registration

23 January 2018 - 28 February 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

Audio House CNY Promo: Free $100 Ang Pow

14 February 2018 - 22 February 2018, 0000-2359

Audio House, 72 Bendemeer Road, Singapore 339941

Show All Events

Upsurge

Beijing has officially responded.

This was after the country encountered widespread criticism over its state broadcaster CCTV’s annual Spring Festival gala in which a comedy skit featured a Chinese actress in blackface with exaggerated breasts and buttocks.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Feb. 22 in a regular press conference that China “has always opposed any form of racial discrimination”.

But it dismissed criticism of the skit as a “futile” attempt to drive a wedge between China and African nations, saying that naysayers are using this as a pretext for “making a fuss”.

China’s relationships with African countries

According to the South China Morning Post, Geng added that China’s relationships with African countries were ironclad and brought benefits to both sides:

“African countries and their people know in their hearts the state of our relationship and whether we have good cooperation or not.”

While the skit was meant to highlight China’s ties with the African countries, many found the stereotypical portrayal of black people insensitive and racist.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Extreme UV Index levels hit S’pore in Feb. 2018

But no worries, because sunscreen.

S’pore police releases photo of suspect who assaulted 7-Eleven staff when he couldn’t buy beer

Call the police if you have information.

If you want to know why blackface is considered problematic, you can read more about it here:

Chinese donning blackface not racist by Chinese standards: Chinese expert in Africa studies

Top image via CCTV春晚/YT

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

In 1994, US media hammered S'pore to dissuade Michael Fay caning

It was clearly an influence campaign that impinged on Singapore's sovereignty.

3 hours

Extreme UV Index levels hit S'pore in Feb. 2018

But no worries, because sunscreen.

4 hours

SCDF officer couple's 15-year courtship & marriage inspires us to save our love lives

Awwww.

5 hours

S'pore police releases photo of suspect who assaulted 7-Eleven staff when he couldn't buy beer

Call the police if you have information.

7 hours

MasterChef S'pore to be aired on Channel 8, application forms request Mandarin fluency

Master Shifu.

9 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close