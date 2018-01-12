Back

Mother, 70, delivers meals to widowed daughter daily, pleads for 3 hours outside Bedok Reservoir flat

I cried.

By Mandy How | 6 hours

Insta My A*s

Events

Cinerama: Art and the Moving Image in Southeast Asia

12 January 2018 - 25 March 2018, 10am-7pm

Singapore Art Museum

OCBC Cycle 2018 Early Bird Registration

23 January 2018 - 28 February 2018, -

Singapore Sports Hub

FOSSASIA Submit 2018

22 March 2018 - 25 February 2018, -

Upsurge

Delivering meals everyday for the past three years

A 70-year-old mother has been delivering meals to her widowed daughter almost every day for the past three years, Lianhe Wanbao reports.

Ever since the passing of her husband, the 40-plus-year-old daughter has not left home.

The elderly woman takes an hour-long journey by bus from Toa Payoh to Bedok Reservoir, where she would persuade her daughter to open her door in order to eat.

Sometimes, she would have to knock and plead for two hours before the door would open.

All this just to see her daughter briefly, to make sure she eats.

Tired from calling out, rests at void deck

On Feb. 22, a Wanbao reporter visited the site at Bedok Reservoir.

Residents reveal that the older woman arrived at 4+pm that day, and only left at 6pm. They also confirm that she has been turning up at the 7th floor apartment for the past three years.

Another neighbour in her 30s heard from the elderly woman that the widow’s temperament had changed greatly since her husband’s death.

On Feb. 24 around 4pm, the Wanbao reporter went back and saw a woman in her seventies, carrying a plastic bag.

Story continues below

Some Articles That Could Use Traffic

Out-of-S’pore plane ticket fees going up to S$47.30 from July 1, 2018, S$62.30 by 2024

Buy all your travel tickets in advance now.

New S’pore law to make it illegal to take & send pics & videos of terrorist incident

But there's a good reason for it.

She knocks on the door, calling out for her daughter until her voice turns hoarse, but the door remains shut.

Tired from trying, the elderly woman leaves the scene sadly to rest on a bench downstairs.

Around 6pm, she proceeds upstairs to resume knocking and calling — almost begging for her daughter to open the door.

After 15 minutes, the door finally opens.

Watching her daughter eat

A skinny and frail woman stands in the doorway. The older woman brightens up and hands the food over the her daughter.

She stands outside the door, talking, but the widow barely responds.

But that does not bother the older woman, who is watching her daughter eat.

Half an hour later, the elderly lady leaves happily with the empty takeaway box.

Speaking to the Wanbao reporter afterwards, the older woman says that she travels daily from her home in Toa Payoh to deliver meals for her daughter.

She then sighs: “She hasn’t been leaving the house by herself ever since her husband’s death. If I don’t come over, how would she get food for herself?”

 

Top image from Zaobao

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Videos

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Long queue for S'pore's Irvins Salted Egg new pop-up store in Hong Kong

Anything with salted egg yolk sells.

42 mins

Out-of-S'pore plane ticket fees going up to S$47.30 from July 1, 2018, S$62.30 by 2024

Buy all your travel tickets in advance now.

2 hours

New S'pore law to make it illegal to take & send pics & videos of terrorist incident

But there's a good reason for it.

3 hours

Police stops S$50 cash #3dollarballer vending machine at Raffles Place

3dollarballer is some publicity stunt that is giving away free money.

4 hours

New MRT trains have 'tip-up' seats but S'poreans are having none of it

'Why not put carpet instead? Everyone can sit on the floor.'

5 hours

Advertise with us | Contact us | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close